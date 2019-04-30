New canalside development will offer more than 300 apartments in Milton Keynes

Crest Nicholson has announced the launch of its new Campbell Wharf development with homes now available to purchase.

Situated on Grand Union Canal, it will bring 383 new homes to the area and the majority of them will be apartments.

The development will also feature a 111-berth marina and new businesses, including a waterside pub, café and restaurant.

Work is already well underway on site, with the first completions due at the end of this year.

Campbell Wharf is the first residential development on the Grand Union Canal.

Marcus Evans, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Regeneration said: “We’ve noticed a growing number of people leaving the capital to live in Milton Keynes thanks to its easy commute, as well as businesses moving to the area with many of their staff choosing to follow their job and live in Milton Keynes. We anticipate this will continue over the coming years and Campbell Wharf is well placed to appeal to this growing market.”

Prices start from £220,000.