New 'premium' pub to be built near city centre in Milton Keynes

Work starts this month on a brand new family-friendly canalside 'premium' pub at Campbell Wharf, near Central Milton Keynes.

To be built next to the Grand Union Canal, the pub will offer a outside terrace and south-facing beer garden overlooking the marina.

The new pub will be by the canal

Developers Crest Nicholson say it will be the perfect refreshment stop for cyclists and walkers along the canal.

They expect the pub, which is to be built on the site of a former car park, to be completed by Autumn this year.

Some 60 new jobs will be on offer when it opens.

The pub will be run by McMullen & Sons, a Hertford-based family owned brewer which currently owns the Prince George pub at Tattenhoe and the Old Beams at Shenley Lodge.

Peter Cusdin, development director at Crest Nicholson, said: “We are delighted McMullen & Sons will be starting the construction of the pub in January. When it opens later this year, it will become an integral part of our successful Campbell Wharf scheme. This is a fantastic partnership project, as McMullen & Sons share many of our core values when it comes to delivering high-quality, family-focused community spaces. When complete, the pub will provide another attraction for residents to spend time together and cultivate a sense of belonging.”

A spokesman for McMullen & Sons said: “We are delighted to build and open one of our Destination Inns pubs in Campbell Wharf. The new site will follow our sister pubs, The Prince George (Chicken & Grill Pub) and Old Beams (Destination Inn).

"We hope to deliver our first delivery with either our steam dray or the shire horses late summer and the team are excited to meet their new guests.”

Campbell Wharf is a new community of 383 new homes, including 51 houses and 332 apartments, close to the city centre.

The new pub is the first of many amenities which are being delivered for the community including a new 111 berth marina, café, restaurant, a mix of retail units and a new footbridge linking the two sides of the canal.

The first residents at Campbell Wharf have moved into Canal House and Wharf View, which form the first phase. Union Court, the latest release, is now available for purchase and the development is expected to be fully completed by 2023.