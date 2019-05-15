Olney pub crowned best in Buckinghamshire

The Bull Hotel in the heart of picturesque Olney has been awarded the title of ‘Best Pub’ in Buckinghamshire as part of the National Pub & Bar Awards.

The Bull Hotel, owned by Bedford-based family brewer Charles Wells’, was praised for its dedication to delivering high standards across the board.

The Bull Hotel

And the recently-opened pub recognised for its ongoing commitment to delivering fantastic customer service and high-quality food, as well ensuring attention to detail across every part of the business.

Anastasia Semutenko, general manager at The Bull Hotel, said: “Since opening our doors to Olney locals and visitors last year, the team at The Bull has worked incredibly hard to establish the pub within the Olney community.

"Ensuring everyone who visits us has the best possible experience, is something we pride ourselves on, so we’re thrilled that this has been recognised at a county level."

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event, said: “From idyllic countryside pubs to inner city cocktail bars, this is the most eclectic and exciting industry in the world. It’s a privilege to help these businesses get the recognition they deserve.”