2022 classic car event in Milton Keynes town will commemorate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Save the day for Jubilee Stony Classic 2022 - which this year marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee anniversary.

The Stony Stratford Classic Car Festival will be held on Saturday, June 5 and, as in previous years, entry is free for all walking spectators/visitors.

The event has grown in stature over the years and now attracts a huge display of vehicles from concourse to ‘well used’.

Run in partnership with Stony Stratford Business Association, as part of ‘Stony Live week’, Stony Classic is an informal gathering of classic and vintage cars and motorcycles with the Market Square stage hosting live music throughout the day.

The event runs from 9:30am until 4pm in aid of Willen Hospice.

The event’s historic success now features a range of businesses in Stony Stratford who throw open their doors and join the revelry with visitors welcome to wander the displays, take in the sights, have a picnic by the river and just enjoy the day.

People wishing to display a vehicle have two options but as a basic rule of thumb, all vehicles should be 25 years old or older ie before January 1997.