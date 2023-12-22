“It’s near impossible to narrow down 2023 to just a few key moments”

The Parks Trust, the charity caring for over 6,000 acres of Milton Keynes’ parkland, reflects on the past year, in which green spaces in MK became ‘abuzz’ with activity.

The year begun as Milton Keynes welcomed His Majesty The King to mark Milton Keynes being given city status.

Milton Keynes also celebrated World Wetland’s Day in February for the first time.

Visitors to Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve enjoyed nature crafts, guided walks, and talks by biodiversity experts, as part of the UN-backed campaign raising awareness of wetland ecosystems.

Through the changing seasons, at the heart of the city, Campbell Park once again welcomed International Festival, Pride, and a host of cultural celebrations. From the much-loved Filipino ‘Barrio Fiesta’ to the music, food, dance, and traditions of Zimbabwean and Hong Kong communities.

Once October rolled in, 300 local businesses, community organisations, churches and faith groups, charities, and schools took part in MK Food Bank’s MK CAN event to secure the Guinness World Record for longest line of food cans.

Over 102,000 food cans formed the enormous line.

A budding local designer, 5-year-old Freya Bundy from Peartree Bridge, created a winning design filled with bright colours and floral features to be the new ‘skin’ of Triceratops, MK’s 8.7m long dinosaur sculpture.

That was not the only public artwork to have a new look this year, the city’s most famous residents, the concrete cows in Bancroft, also had a moo-vellous make-over in July.

Just down the road from the cows, with MK’s heritage in mind, Roman Day was a celebration full of family fun as visitors immersed themselves in Roman life and customs at Bancroft Villa.

The celebrations did not stop there either, as a series of accolades were achieved in 2023.

MK’s network of parkland secured a Green Flag Award for the seventh consecutive year, Great Linford Manor Park was recognised with Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the second time and received two British Association of Landscape Industries (BALI) Awards for ‘Community and Schools Development’ and ‘Nature Conservation & Biodiversity Enhancement’.

The Parks Trust volunteering programme achieved Investing in Volunteers accreditation, which recognises the Trust’s commitment to great volunteer management standards, and finally, Campbell Wharf Marina won The Yacht Harbour Association Inland Marina of the Year.

Victoria Miles MBE, Chief Executive of The Parks Trust, said: “It’s near impossible to narrow down 2023 to just a few key moments, but some of my personal highlights of the year would have to include: achieving Investing in Volunteers accreditation (with more than 10,000 hours of volunteer time too), a seventh consecutive Green Flag Award, and the planting of 28,000 trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants in the city’s parks! It’s safe to say, I'm immensely proud of our teams and volunteers who go above and beyond to deliver our mission - to provide beautiful parks, woods, and landscapes, to be loved by the people of Milton Keynes forever. I’d like to wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year and urge you to add 'explore more Parks Trust green spaces’ to your New Year’s resolutions”.