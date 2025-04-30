BBQ mistakes to avoid in Milton Keynes or risk fines of up to £5,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the words of Neil Warnock, enjoy the sun by all means but enjoy it by being disciplined – and that means avoiding common BBQ mistakes that could land you a fine in the Milton Keynes sunshine.

When the warm weather hits, Milton Keynes locals are quick to dust off the grill and head outdoors for a barbecue.

But before you spark up the charcoal, it’s important to know that BBQs in public spaces around the city come with rules — and breaking them could result in fines of up to £5,000.

Outdoor living experts, Vonhaus, have been warning of the mistakes you can make while barbecuing that could land you in trouble and result in fines.

Group of friends having party outdoors. Photo: New Africa stock.adobe.com

Milton Keynes offers some fantastic outdoor spots to enjoy a barbecue, but it’s essential to follow local rules. Improper disposal, barbecuing in banned areas, or creating smoke and noise disturbances can all land you with a hefty fine. Do your bit to keep our parks clean, safe, and enjoyable for everyone — and enjoy grilling in the sunshine without worry.

Improper disposal of ashes and coals

One of the most frequent barbecue mistakes is disposing of hot ashes or coals before they’re fully extinguished. In Milton Keynes, placing hot coals in public bins is not just dangerous — it’s illegal.

According to Milton Keynes City Council, coals must be completely cooled and placed in a metal container before disposal. It’s generally recommended to wait at least 24 hours. Disregarding this advice could lead to fines if a fire is accidentally started.

Barbecuing in restricted areas

Not all green spaces in Milton Keynes allow barbecues. Parks such as Campbell Park, Willen Lake, and Ouzel Valley Park have specific zones where barbecues may or may not be permitted. Some areas, especially those managed by The Parks Trust, have strict no-BBQ policies to protect wildlife and open spaces.

Check signage before setting up, or consult The Parks Trust website for the latest guidance. Barbecuing in restricted zones can lead to warnings, removal from the site, or fines.

Using the wrong type of grill

Disposable barbecues are a common cause of grass fires and ground damage. In many parts of Milton Keynes, including Loughton Valley Park and Howe Park Wood, disposable BBQs are either discouraged or outright banned.

If you're barbecuing in a permitted area, use a raised, portable grill that doesn’t sit directly on the grass. Using the wrong type of equipment can not only damage public land but also risk a fine or enforcement action from local authorities.

Causing excessive smoke

A smoky barbecue might feel authentic, but if it creates too much smoke, it could result in complaints. Under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, excessive smoke can be classified as a nuisance — particularly in built-up areas like Bletchley or Stony Stratford.

To avoid complaints (and potential council action), only use dry, clean-burning fuels, and avoid materials that cause thick smoke. Make sure your barbecue is placed away from neighbours or pedestrian paths.

Noise complaints

Barbecues are social by nature, but loud music or rowdy behaviour — especially in quieter residential areas like Shenley Church End or Woburn Sands — can lead to noise complaints. Under the Noise Act 1996, councils can issue abatement notices if noise levels become unreasonable.

To stay safe, be mindful of volume levels, especially if your BBQ runs into the evening. Keeping it down after 9 or 10 PM is a good rule of thumb.

Littering

Leaving rubbish behind in places like Furzton Lake or Caldecotte Lake not only spoils the area for others, but it’s also illegal. Milton Keynes Council enforces on-the-spot fines for littering, and rangers from The Parks Trust regularly patrol popular spots.

Always bring enough bags to clean up thoroughly, and use designated bins. If bins are full, take your waste home with you.

