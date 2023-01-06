Cat rescued uninjured after getting locked in cupboard at Bletchley property
Firefighters were called to rescue a cat that become locked in a cupboard yesterday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 4pm in Westminster Drive, Bletchley.
Firefighters used small gear to release the cat which was uninjured, and handed back to its owner.
And on Wednesday afternoon fire crews attended at flat fire in Fen Street, Milton Keynes.
The property suffered 90% smoke damage.
One appliance and crew from Broughton and one from West Ashland attended.