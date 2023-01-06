News you can trust since 1981
Cat rescued uninjured after getting locked in cupboard at Bletchley property

Owner was relieved the pet was uninjured

4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Firefighters were called to rescue a cat that become locked in a cupboard yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4pm in Westminster Drive, Bletchley.

Firefighters used small gear to release the cat which was uninjured, and handed back to its owner.

The cat was rescued from a locked cupboard thanks to the relief of its owner
And on Wednesday afternoon fire crews attended at flat fire in Fen Street, Milton Keynes.

The property suffered 90% smoke damage.

One appliance and crew from Broughton and one from West Ashland attended.