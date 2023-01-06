Cat rescued uninjured after getting locked in cupboard at Bletchley property

Firefighters were called to rescue a cat that become locked in a cupboard yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4pm in Westminster Drive, Bletchley.

Advertisement

Firefighters used small gear to release the cat which was uninjured, and handed back to its owner.

The cat was rescued from a locked cupboard thanks to the relief of its owner

And on Wednesday afternoon fire crews attended at flat fire in Fen Street, Milton Keynes.

The property suffered 90% smoke damage.

Advertisement