Chance to win a car for just £1 while supporting Milton Keynes charities

Emily Purchase, philanthropy manager at MK Community Foundation, said: “We're very excited to announce the launch of the Charity Car Draw: Supercharged.

"Each year the draw raises thousands of pounds for local causes, giving their fundraising a much-needed boost. With 48 charitable organisations taking part this year, and a fantastic Skoda Enyaq iV as the first prize, we're hoping for the most successful year yet.”

In 2021 the campaign raised £26,000 for 43 different organisations and saw Anne Louise from Bletchley driving off in a Volkswagen ID3. She said at the time: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out I had won. It didn’t feel real. The car is amazing.”

MK Foundation has launched its annual car raffle - with tickets for sale at Middleton Hall

This year’s top prize is a ŠKODA Enyaq iV fully electric SUV, a year’s free energy from Octopus Energy and a PodPoint home charger.

Runners-up prizes include Tea for Two at the House of Lords and a Pantomime Package for 10 people to see Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Milton Keynes Theatre.

MK Community Foundation says the initiative will be its most ambitious campaign yet.

Pietro Panarisi, head of public relations for ŠKODA UK, said: “We are delighted to support the Milton Keynes Community Foundation and the vital work they do for the people of Milton Keynes. For the first time, the car being handed over is a ŠKODA, so we expect our fully electric multi-award winning SKODA Enyaq iV to make a positive impact."

Ian Revell, chief executive at the Foundation, added: “Thanks to the generosity of Volkswagen Group UK and Škoda, the Foundation is delighted to launch this fantastic opportunity for local Voluntary Community and Cultural groups to raise funds for their organisations and funds for our community pot.

Local charities and community groups will be selling £1 tickets from the car at centre:mk from August to mid-October, raising much needed funds during these unprecedented times.

Community group DAFS (Drug & Alcohol Family Support) kickstarted the launch on August at Middleton Hall, where tickets are being sold.