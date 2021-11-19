Charities join forces to improve the Grand Union Canal for people and wildlife in Milton Keynes

Two charities have joined forces to use part of the Grand Union Canal running through Milton Keynes as a way of giving residents the opportunity to gain skills, improve their physical and mental health and meet new people.

The Canal & River Trust and national volunteering charity Volunteering Matters are working together on a canal adoption scheme which will see the latter helping to care for a one mile stretch of the canal near Cosgrove.

As part of the adoption Volunteering Matters will take people out on to the canal to take part in a range of activities designed to make the canal better for people and wildlife. Canal adoption activities typically include everything from painting lock gates, installing signage, improving hedgerows and planting canalside gardens. The sessions will enable those taking part to learn new skills, keep fit and make new friends.

To mark the adoption Phil Mulligan, regional director of the Canal & River Trust, and Paul Reddish, chief executive of Volunteering Matters will be rolling their sleeves up and helping out on the adopted stretch.

The launch takes place during #iwill week, a national movement that aims to support more young people to take social action, and the two charities hope that the canal adoption will give local young people the opportunity to lead action in their community. Both charities have signed the POWER of Youth Charter outlining their commitment to supporting young people at all levels and collaborating with other organisations to work with more young people from a broad spectrum of backgrounds.

Mr Mulligan, regional director for the Canal & River Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Volunteering Matters and look forward to seeing the fruits of their labour on the Grand Union Canal.

“More than 200 years after it was built the canal is as important today as it’s ever been and this adoption will help to tackle some of the most pressing challenges we face today. Volunteering on your local canal is a great way to keep fit and give your mental wellbeing a boost but it’s also an important way of sharing skills and addressing issues such as social isolation.

“In particular we hope to see more young people getting involved and, through our partnership with Volunteering Matters, we’re really keen to inspire a new generation of canal enthusiasts and enable more young people to recognise the benefits that their local waterways can bring to them.”

Paul Reddish, Chief Executive Officer for Volunteering Matters, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Canal & River Trust. We know through our work in Milton Keynes that young people have so much to offer – energy, ideas, passion and skills. Through the partnership, young people will make a significant and visible difference to the local area, with all the pride and benefits that this creates for everyone using the canal. Not only will the space be improved, but young people will develop skills and improve their own wellbeing while creating a greater sense of community for everyone to enjoy.”