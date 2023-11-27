Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular Stony Stratford Christmas Lights Switch-On Fun Day returns this weekend with visitors in for a festive treat.

The countdown has begun and excitement is building as the festive season officially gets under way with the lights switch-on scheduled for 5pm on Saturday December 2.

Christmas 2022 was the first year the town council was able to stage the event post lockdown with organisers again promising a magical day out to spread a little Christmas cheer.

A spokesperson said: ”Thousands of people are expected to visit Stony Stratford for the switching on of the Christmas Lights but many miss out on all the other activities that make up the festive fun which include:

“Watlingfest: Each year we have a wealth of local musical talent performing on the stage in the Market Square starting from around 11.30am to 4.20pm. “There is always a good mix of musical genres and this year is no exception. Watch out for the programme on our website.

“Morris Dancing: Morris dancers are often seen around Stony Stratford but if you have missed this experience or want to see them again, you will be treated to a range of different styles and colourful costumes from 10.30am to 3.30pm. And we are hoping that the Stony Stratford Mummers will also paying us a visit.

“Funfair: Funfair rides are a regular feature of Stony Lights Fun Day both on the High Street and in the Market Square.

“And, of course, we must not forget all the stalls that will be selling their festive wares on the High Street.”

To round off activities the town’s famous Christmas lantern parade will meander down London Road to the High Street and into the Market Square in time for the big countdown when the lights are switched on at 5pm. This will be followed by community carol singing to get Christmas celebrations off to a fine start.

Visitors are advised that the town centre gets very busy so recommend not to bring dogs into the crowded areas.