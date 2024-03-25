Countdown to ultimate LEGO Brick Fest extravaganza which is coming to Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready for the ultimate Lego extravaganza with Milton Keynes Brick Festival gearing up to be a brick-tastic event for all ages.

The event offers a world of creativity and fun for families, collectors, adult builders, with every LEGO-fanatic imaginable come together for a day of brick-filled bliss on May 6.

Over 40 years ago centre:mk hosted the first ever Lego themed event “Lego World”. This was the first time the UK had ever seen a collection of Lego models, alongside fun-filled brick based activities which included a World Record breaking Tallest Tower at over 13m, with plenty of LEGO items available to buy and take home too.

More than four decades later, Milton Keynes Brick Festival is bringing all the nostalgic fun back home to centre:mk with millions of Lego bricks for fans to enjoy.

The Brick Festival will be unleashing a whirlwind of excitement with live build challenges that include rounds from each area of the hobby, from lightning-fast speed building competitions to creative mosaic making – all hosted by Lego master builders.

There will also be minifigure hunts throughout the displays, three dedicated brick building areas to unleash your creativity, a car building area with test ramps to prove your speed, a LEGO gaming zone to explore epic new worlds, RC vehicles to challenge your control, and much more.

The event will also offer a chance to browse trade stands selling loose bricks, brand new or rare and retired Lego sets, minifigures, accessories, artwork and a vast range of Lego themed items – the ultimate treasure trove for Lego enthusiasts and collectors alike,

The Milton Keynes Brick Festival will also showcase unique Lego displays crafted by master Lego builders from across the country. Visitors be able to get up close and personal, chat with the Lego building

maestros about their latest projects, snag some insider tips, and leave brimming with inspiration.

Whether you're a die-hard collector or a casual Lego fan, Milton Keynes Brick Festival at Middleton Hall in centre:mk is the place to be. Tickets cost £7 for adults and £5 for children with a value family ticket also available.