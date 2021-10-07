Enjoy day out at Milton Keynes Gulliver's Land and help support Foodbank Weekends

Theme park fans are being given the chance to enjoy a day out at Gulliver’s Land while supporting a local foodbank.

Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes will be hosting two Foodbank Weekends during October, in aid of MK Food Bank, offering theme park tickets for just £14 when guests bring along one non-perishable food item per person, to donate.

Sue Conway, resort manager at Gulliver’s Land, said: “The MK Food Bank plays a vital role in supporting the community here in Milton Keynes, and with more people than ever needing to turn towards foodbanks for support, we’re excited to be hosting these events during October to gather vital donations towards the cause.

Visitors to Gulliver's Land are being asked to support Foodbank Weekends

“By simply bringing along an item of food, our customers can make a real difference to local people who are facing difficult times, while enjoying a fun day out at Gulliver’s Land, for less.”

Examples of food donations that can be donated during the Foodbank weekends, include tinned fruit, small jars of coffee, long-life milk, tinned meat, tinned spaghetti, cream crackers, cordial, tinned custard, jellies, and evaporated milk.

The Foodbank Weekends take place at Gulliver’s Land this weekend October 9&10, and October 16&17.

For further information about The MK Food Bank, visit http://mkfoodbank.org.uk/