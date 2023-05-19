Explore the only park in Milton Keynes to see colony of Small Blue butterflies

If you enjoy the great outdoors then don’t miss this trip to The Park Trust’s Stonepit Field, a wildflower meadow and the only park in Milton Keynes to see a colony of Small Blue butterflies.

The event has been organised by the Upper Thames Branch of Butterfly Conservation, on Thursday, June 8, starting at 10.30am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organiser Peter Philp, said: “The Stonepit Field site is a relatively compact site with a pleasant meadow and ponds. It lies in the north part of Milton Keynes and supports a variety of wildlife.

Stonepit Field is home to a colony of Small Blue butterflies

“We will focus on the meadow and pond areas with the target species - Small Blue and other summer butterfly species.”

People are asked to meet at the entrance which is accessible via grassy paths which can be slippery or muddy after rain. A public car park is available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stonepit Field is located in Wolverton Road, Milton Keynes.