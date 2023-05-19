News you can trust since 1981
Explore the only park in Milton Keynes to see colony of Small Blue butterflies

Join guided walk around Stonepit Field on June 8

By Olga Norford
Published 19th May 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:53 BST

If you enjoy the great outdoors then don’t miss this trip to The Park Trust’s Stonepit Field, a wildflower meadow and the only park in Milton Keynes to see a colony of Small Blue butterflies.

The event has been organised by the Upper Thames Branch of Butterfly Conservation, on Thursday, June 8, starting at 10.30am.

Organiser Peter Philp, said: “The Stonepit Field site is a relatively compact site with a pleasant meadow and ponds. It lies in the north part of Milton Keynes and supports a variety of wildlife.

Stonepit Field is home to a colony of Small Blue butterfliesStonepit Field is home to a colony of Small Blue butterflies
“We will focus on the meadow and pond areas with the target species - Small Blue and other summer butterfly species.”

People are asked to meet at the entrance which is accessible via grassy paths which can be slippery or muddy after rain. A public car park is available.

Stonepit Field is located in Wolverton Road, Milton Keynes.

To join the guided walk, book here

Related topics:Milton Keynes