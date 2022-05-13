Gallery: Charming Grade II listed cottage in Milton Keynes boasting its own tennis court goes on the market

It features a wealth of character with exposed timbers and a double inglenook fireplace linking the sitting room and study. The accommodation is laid out over two floors and is well suited for family living, while one end of the property with its own entrance lends itself to the provision of an annexe.

The delightful cottage gardens surround the property and enjoy a high degree of privacy and include an astro turf tennis court which is screened from the cottage by a wooden stable block. A true lifestyle property and home that offers very flexible layout to suit today’s families and ample space for the much in demand work from home office. The location is convenient for those that commute with the M1 within 4 miles and stations at nearby Flitwick, Bedford and Milton Keynes all having fast trains to London from 32 to 45 minutes.Wavendon Cottage features a brick floor and exposed ceiling beams and wall timbers, a library/study and sitting room with exposed ceiling beams and wall timbers. There is a window seat and fireplace with cast iron log burning stove.

The dining room has a fireplace with stone surround and hearth. There are also exposed wall timbers and ceiling beams. A Victorian style conservatory by Amdega has French doors onto the terrace. The kitchen/breakfast room has an extensive range of wall and base units by Smallbone including dresser and corner cupboard and Kohler double bowl sink unit.

Appliances include a blue gas fired two oven Aga and electric ceramic hob. French doors open on to the terrace. There is a door to the family room which has a brick fireplace and hearth and exposed ceiling beams. Bedrooms four and five have exposed ceiling beams and under eaves cupboards. There is a separate shower room with white suite. Bedroom six has a stone fireplace and exposed ceiling beams. It boasts an en suite shower room with a white suite.Upstairs an inner landing features a dressing area and double wardrobes and storage recess. Bedroom one has fitted cupboards and drawers and exposed ceiling beams, bedroom two has access to the loft; bedroom three has exposed wall timbers and ceiling beams and shelving. The family bathroom has a white suite comprising free standing roll top cast iron bath, pedestal wash hand basin, low level wc and fully tiled shower cubicle. There is a heated towel rail and Karndean flooring.Wavendon Cottage is approached via a Tarmacadam in and out drive which leads to a parking area with brick built double garage. It has the benefit of power and light and also has a pedestrian door. There is external access to a boarded loft space. Behind is a workshop and garden machinery store.The garden complements the cottage and surrounds the property. The rear garden is accessed either side of the cottage and and boasts a west facing terrace looks down the lawn and timber stable block with a further area of lawn behind and Astroturf tennis court.

The property is on the market at £1,295,000 with further details from Jackson-Stops, 1 Market Place, Woburn, MK17 9PZ, call 01525 625053.

