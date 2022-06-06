Gallery: Fantastic turn out for Platinum Jubilee Parade in Milton Keynes

Hundreds of people took part in the Jubilee Parade from Midsummer Place to MK Rose at Campbell Park.
The parade was followed by a special celebration to mark The Queen’s 70 year reign organised by My MK Celebrations and then culminating with a beacon lighting ceremony at Campbell Park organised by The Parks Trust.
Beacon lighting ceremonies were also held at Hanslope Recreation Ground, Milton Keynes Museum, Hindhead Knoll in Walnut Tree, with a Community Beacon lighting event also held at Wavendon Recreational Ground.
Other well attended Jubilee events on Thursday included a Flower and Cake Festival at All Saints’ Church, Loughton with the Olney Platinum Jubilee Town Celebrations taking place at Olney Recreation Ground.
The parade kicked off four days’ of celebrations around Milton Keynes to mark the historic occasion.
Photographer Jane Russel was in CMK to capture the atmosphere.