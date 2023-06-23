News you can trust since 1981
Gearing up for 1,000-mile charity cycle ride which sets off from Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes

Cylists will ride to Red Bull Ring in Austria, in time for the F1 Grand Prix
By Olga Norford
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:02 BST

A group of 25 intrepid fundraisers from across the UK are gearing up for a gruelling 1,000-mile charity cycle ride – setting off from Milton Keynes today. (23/6)

They will start the epic nine-day ride from the Red Bull factory and cycle to the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in time for the F1 Grand Prix.

The event marks the third ‘Ride2’ event organised by F1 fan, Richard Tindale, who found his passion for cycling following a multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2007.

Mark Moon is joining 25 cyclists on a 1,000-mile cycle ride from Milton Keynes to the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in time for the F1 Grand Prix
The cyclists, accompanied by two support vans, will travel through France and Switzerland and 50,000 ft up into The Alps before arriving at The Red Bull Racing Factory in time to watch a weekend of F1 racing, on July 1.

One of the cyclists, Mark Moon, is raising money for 21 worthy causes, including one close to his own heart, Molly Ollys.

The Warwickshire-based charity supported Mark’s family when his daughter Phoebe underwent three years of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia aged five.

He said: “Day one will be tough because the first 100 miles were always going to be the hardest. And day two is going to be challenging because it’s 120 miles in a day – our longest day.

“But I’m most nervous about the daily uphill rides and the hot weather.

“I’m looking forward to a celebratory pint on arrival – and then a holiday.”

Mark added: “I got into cycling to build my fitness and strength and signed up for The London to Paris ride in 2008, raising more than £5,000. Then,

in 2011 I had an MS relapse that affected my vision quite badly.

"I loved cycling but couldn’t even think about getting on a bike. So I decided, that when I was back in action, and as a huge F1 fan, I’d arrange our own charity ride and in 2012 Ride2 Spa – from Silverstone to Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium - happened.

“Soon followed Ride2 Monza, in 2014 and Ride2 Monaco, in 2016. But Ride2 Austria marks the biggest challenge to date as it is across nine days.”

You can sponsor Mark here

To find out more about Ride2 Austria visit the website here