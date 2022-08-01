Get on your bike for cycling fundraiser to boost funds for Milton Keynes hospice

This year, the event will offer three new routes including 40 miles, 65 miles, and following on from the last year’s success, a 100-miler.

Each route starts from Cranfield University, passing through areas surrounding Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire, including the Woburn Abbey Deer Park.

The Cycle Sportive is open to individual cyclists or teams wishing to ride together.

Cycle Sportive will be held on Sunday, September 4

There will be food and water stations on all routes to keep cyclists energised and hydrated, plus a barbecue for participants and their friends and family at the finish line.

Corley Cycles will be providing mechanical support at the start/finish, as well as support vehicles along the routes. Every participant will receive an exclusive Willen Hospice Sportive finisher’s medal on the day, and there is an opportunity to purchase a Willen Hospice pro-cycling jersey when registering for the event.

Katrina Walsh, senior events fundraiser at Willen Hospice, said: “Our Cycle Sportive offers something fun and challenging for both leisure and competitive cyclists. We have planned some fantastic routes, marshaled by MK Grand Union Rotary Club, which includes varied landscapes to both challenge riders and offer them attractive views along the way.”

Cyclists are encouraged to hit a fundraising target of £100 in sponsorship. Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7 million each year to continue providing free, compassionate care to local families.