Halloween half-term fun at Woburn Safari Park near Milton Keynes

There will be plenty to keep the kids spellbound at Woburn Safari Park this October half term.

Visitors will be able to head over to the safari park near Milton Keynes from October 23-31 for a frightfully-fun day out. From spooky animal facts, to fun festive pumpkin enrichment for the animal residents, visitors will also be able to get involved in a fundraising event for the lemurs.

Join keepers in the Foot Safari for their daily talks and demonstrations, with a Halloween twist. Visit woburnsafari.co.uk/downloads for a copy of the timetable and head over to the eerie animal talks to learn unusual animal facts and about the threats that these species face in the wild, plus see the animals enjoying their own smashing seasonal treats.

Keepers will also be fundraising to protect the future of the endangered ring-tailed lemurs out in the wild

The animal residents in the Road Safari will be joining in the fun too, so keep an eye out as you might spot them investigating their spooky-themed enrichment on your drive past rhinos, tigers, bears, lions, giraffes and more.

Halloween wouldn't be the same without a fancy dress competition so visitors are also encouraged to come dressed in their scariest Halloween costume for the chance to win a spooky prize. Visitors will need to snap a photo of themselves in their spooky costume during their visit and share it on Facebook or Instagram, tagging Woburn Safari Park. A winner will be chosen on Monday, November 1, 2021.

A truly scary fact is that almost all 107 species of lemurs are endangered. So, in among the Halloween fun, keepers will also be fundraising to protect the future of the endangered ring-tailed lemurs out in the wild.

Head to their stall outside the restaurant on October 23&24 to have a go at the lemur-themed games, try your luck on the tombola, or go on a special Mini-VIP Experience with some of the friendly residents in the Foot Safari.

Join a host of activities from spooky animal facts, to fun festive pumpkin enrichment for the animal residents

All of the money raised will be donated to Impact Madagascar’s Berenty Project in Southern Madagascar.