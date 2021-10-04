Happy camper Moony from Milton Keynes stars in new daytime TV show Pitch Perfect

A new daytime TV show called The Perfect Pitchich stars happy campers Moony from Milton Keynes and Val who will be competing to find the region's winning campsite.

The programme, aired on Channel 4, is a competition series running weekdays at 5.30pm that sees a group of camping connoisseurs explore Britain in their caravans, campervans and motorhomes, to bring viewers the ultimate guide to the best campsites in Britain.

In each episode the campers stay at one of the region’s top campsites, enjoying both on and off-site activities and visiting nearby attractions, with one of the campsites winning ‘The Perfect Pitch’ regional title.

This week Moony and Va kick off the competition in Pembrokeshire

> Monday, October 4, 5.30pm

Kicking off a week-long tour of Pembrokeshire, camping holiday veterans David and Carolynn, Moony and Val, and touring newbies Callum and Tash head to Pencarnan Farm Camping & Caravan Park on the west coast of Wales. Making the most of the campsite’s enviable coastal location, they take the plunge with some cold-water swimming at Portshele beach, visit the UK’s tiniest city, St David’s and tour Ramsey Island by boat before trying their best to hang ten as they surf off White Sands beach. But will this campsite earn a 5-star rating from these choosy campers?

> Tuesday Ocober 5, 5.30pm

For their second campsite of the week our intrepid campers head off-grid visiting eco-friendly Kite View Farm near Haverfordwest. This wild camping location provides a break from their mod cons as the campers learn bush craft skills in the magical woodland and are wined and dined with a foraged forest feast. Following a night under the tree canopy, the campers head out to explore the local area meeting some of the unusual inhabitants of Picton Castle before making a splash at an aquatic obstacle course. Will this campsite’s call of nature be enough to win it this week’s perfect pitch?

> Wednesday, October 6, 5.30pm

Mid-way through their tour of Pembrokeshire’s premier pitches, camping connoisseurs Callum and Tash, Moony and Val, and Carolynn and David visit Folly Farm campsite that sits alongside its popular zoo and adventure park. Will the experience of feeding penguins, giraffes and lions win the site a 5-star rating? Perhaps a scenic tour of nearby Tenby or an adrenaline-filled tree top adventure at the Heatherton World of Activities will see this location declared this week’s perfect pitch?

> Thursday, October 7, 5.30pm

In the green surroundings of Coedfryn Farm near Newport, campers Moony and Val, Callum and Tash, and Carolynn and David get to know the campsite’s resident alpacas before exploring the Presili Hills on horseback, taking part in a pagan ceremony at Castell Henllys and taking to the water as they float down the River Teifi by canoe. As they continue their search for Pembrokeshire’s perfect pitch, will this campsite impress the group enough to win a 5-star rating?

> Friday, October 8, 5.30pm