In pictures exotic caterpillar webs spotted at Milton Keynes beauty spot

MK Citizen reader, Bradley White, discovered what he believed to be caterpillar webs on his Sunday stroll through Caldecott Lake.

Last week, when the weather was still splendid Bradley captured a series of photos of webs he believes were weaved by caterpillars.

Wildlife Insight says: "That extensive webs can be created by several species of tiny Ermine Moth, micro moth family Yponomeutidae.

"The small caterpillars of Ermine species are often difficult to identify, particularly when inside the silk web, and often the best way to identify the species of Ermine caterpillar is by the foodplant.

"The webs will often coat large areas of hedging and trees such as Blackthorn, Hawthorn, Spindle and Bird Cherry. These are favoured by particular species of Ermine caterpillar such as The Spindle Ermine which feeds on spindle trees and hedging."

You can view the caterpillar webs Wildlife Insight has captured here and see if you agree with Bradley's hunch that that is what was discovered here.

We've put Bradley's beautiful pictures into a photo gallery you can view below.

1. Caterpillar Web photo: Bradley White Buy photo

2. Covered tree Photo: Bradley White Buy photo

3. Extensive webs These insects covered quite a lot of ground. Buy photo

4. Another web photo: Bradley White Buy photo