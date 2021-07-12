In pictures: Hundreds of children walk, scoot and run in Milton Keynes to raise money for Willen Hospice

Hundreds of children took part in this year's Mini-Moo event in Milton Keynes to raise thousands of pounds for Willen Hospice.

Children had the option to run, scoot or walk one or two laps of Willen Lake North yesterday (Sunday) to raise money for the hospice.

The hospice offers compassionate, personal end of life care both at the hospice in Milton Keynes, and in people's homes.

Tracey Jago, events manager at Willen, said: "We had to put Covid restrictions in place so we were unable to do our usual warm up but the event went really well.

"Everyone that took part really enjoyed it.

"So people could scoot, walk or run or all three - one little boy did all three events.

"There was about 200 children who took part in the three events. About £8,000 has been raised."

Every child who took part received a Mini-Moo medal and certificate.

1. Hundreds of children walk, scoot and run in Milton Keynes (C) Jane Russell Photography Photo: Jane Russell Photography Buy photo

2. Hundreds of children take part in this year's Mini Moo event for Willen Hospice (C) Jane Russell Photography Photo: Jane Russell Photography Buy photo

3. Children had the option to run, scoot or walk one or two laps of Willen Lake North (C) Jane Russell Photography Photo: Jane Russell Photography Buy photo

4. The Mini-Moo fundraiser took place at Willen Lake (C) Jane Russell Photography Photo: Jane Russell Photography Buy photo