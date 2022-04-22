Join Bank Holiday celebration in Milton Keynes and learn how to dance around the Maypole

The free event takes place from noon-3pm at the Milton Keynes Rose, Campbell Park and is a chance to get involved in fun traditional May Day activities as well as hands-on seasonal crafts.

There will be Morris dancing from all-female side Queen’s Oak, who are famed for their performances of traditional English and modern dances. Live music will come from Sloop Groggy Dogs, the all-male singing group whose sea shanties will shiver anyone’s timbers.

Aimee Tidman, of The Parks Trust said: “The all-important Maypole will, of course, be a key feature on the day with local youngsters from Great Linford Primary School showing us how it’s done before we invite willing members of the public to have a go too!

Join Park Trust's mini May Day celebration and learn Maypole dancing

“For anyone who prefers to sit out the dancing, there will be a chance to make seasonal crafts, do creative activities with MK Gallery, plant sunflower seeds to take home or sit back and enjoy the classic swing boats provided by Keith Emmett & Sons – all for free! On top of all that, there’s going to be fish and chips from Howe and Co, drinks from the Really Awesome Coffee company and an ice cream cart so there’s everything needed for a perfect afternoon out. We look forward to seeing lots of people there.”