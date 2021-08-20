Join McDonald's 24-hour litter pick in Milton Keynes

McDonald’s has announced the return of its 24-hour Love Where You Live Litterpick and is calling for volunteers to turn out to make the event the biggest and best yet.

Volunteers will meet at 10am on September 16 at the centre:mk branch of McDonald’s before heading off on a 28- mile journey around Milton Keynes, cleaning up dozens of city estates, and stopping off for refreshments at each of the McDonald’s branches along the way.

Ken Tomkins, owner of local franchisee Kaizen Restaurants, said: “We’ve been organising litter picking events in Milton Keynes for a decade now, but due to the pandemic we haven’t been able to organise our usual group gatherings. Instead, there have been lots of volunteers getting out on their own to make a difference to their local areas.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with how our Love MK Hate Litter community has grown during this pandemic period. I can’t wait to see plenty of those now familiar faces, and new ones too, as we help keep up the clean up on September 16.”

Residents and workers who would like to get involved are invited to join the Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/2A6tUwseO

For those wishing to join the Love MK Hate Litter community, visit www.facebook.com/groups/LoveMKHateLitter.

Approximate timings for the event are as follows:

Volunteers have bagged hundreds of tons of rubbish

McDonald’s CMK - 10am Kick off

McDonald’s nearest the Train Station - 11am

McDonald’s Wolverton - 2pm

McDonald’s Westcroft - 5pm

McDonald’s Brickhill - 8.30pm

McDonald’s Bletchley - 11pm

McDonald’s Kingston - 5am

McDonald’s Xscape – Approx. 9.30am to 10am