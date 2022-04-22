Mayor celebrates cycling achievements with Easter egg treasure hunt across Milton Keynes

The competition challenged schools and businesses to compete to cycle the most rides and miles during Ride Anywhere Week held in March.

The Radcliffe School topped the table with 279 rides with The Open University and Volkswagen Financial Services also topping the businesses leader board.

The Mayor awarded prizes to the winners at Station Square, followed by a short celebration ride through the city centre.

Some of the winners pictured at the Light Pyramid in Campbell Park

The rally of 20 cyclists heard from Paula Lawson, headteacher of The Radcliffe School, about how the school has substantially increased student cycling among students in recent months.

The Easter Egg Treasure Hunt on bicycles, devised by Vernon Young and Vankata Krishnan, involved cyclists following clues to collect mystery letters en route to the Light Pyramid in Campbell Park to create two magic words, revealed as ‘BETTER POINTS’.

This was to celebrate MK Council’s launch of the new Better Points app which rewards MK residents’ sustainable travel choices. The overall winner of the large chocolate Easter egg, donated by John Lewis, was Miles Gray, aged 11.

School Cycling awards:

Milton Keynes Mayor Mohammed Khan pictured with cyclists who took part in the March Ride Anywhere challenge

> Top Cycling School (students and staff) – most trips, 1st place – The Radcliffe School (279 trips)

> Top Cycling School (students and staff) – most trips, 2nd place – Ousedale School (28 trips)

> Top Cycling School (students and staff) – most trips, 3rd place – Lord Grey School (19 trips)

> Top Student Rider (most miles), 1st place – Arthur Williams, The Radcliffe School (218 miles)

> Top Staff Rider (most trips) – Steve Truan, The Radcliffe School (24 trips)

> Top Staff Rider (most miles) – Jason Falkner, The Radcliffe School (209 miles)

> Other awards included: Top Student Rider (most miles), 2nd place – Jude Chamberlain, Ousedale School (118 miles); Top Student Rider (most miles) 3rd Place – Luke Marshall, Shenley Brook End School (113 miles).

Business Cycling awards:

> Open University – 1st most riders (41), trips (158) and miles (2099)

> Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) – 2nd highest average trips per employee, 2nd most miles (842) and 3rd most trips (49)