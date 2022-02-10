Mayor to celebrate cycling achievements of citizens in Milton Keynes

Residents in Milton Keynes have been getting on their bikes despite the glooms of winter, according to online platform Love to Ride.

Research shows residents cycled more this winter than last winter with results from two ‘Winter Wheelers‘ competitions promoted by Cycling CitizensMK, resulting in a total of 1,500 rides covering nearly 14,000 miles between December 1 and 25. The initiative was funded by MK Council with prizes from John Lewis and Trek Bikes.

Among the top 15 large companies participating, there were overall increases (compared with last year) in the number of riders (up 15% to 124), the number of cycle trips (up 43% to 817) and the number of miles cycled (up 10% to 9,761). The leading cycling companies were ICAEW, The Open University, Gemini Rail Services, Network Rail and Volkswagen Financial Services.

More people than ever are cycling in Milton Keynes

Among the top five schools, 65 riders made 791 cycle trips covering 4,083 miles, The leading schools were The Radcliffe, Ousedale and Watling Academy.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be out in front on cycling,” said Paula Lawson, headteacher of The Radcliffe School. “Students and staff have really enjoyed participating in the competition. We’re proud to be contributing environmental and health benefits simply by cycling.”

Awards will be presented by MK Mayor Mohammed Khan at a celebration Bicycling Breakfast on February 17 hosted by Willen Hospice.