Milton Keynes business announces competition bundle to celebrate launch of two new camper vans

Local Milton Keynes business, Parklife Campers, have two new vehicles ready for hire in both the UK and Europe.

The latest vehicles available with the Parklife team are two brand new, VW T6’1 California Oceans.

The finishing touches are being added to the vans to personalise them and enhance the customer's experience.

A look at just some of the gifts on offer

The vans named ‘Buddy & ‘Hey Jude’ will be wrapped up in bespoke two-tone colours by Will at Artbox.

Branding organised by Spinks Creative has been used to help the vans stand out on the road.

Parklife Campers is running a social media competition to celebrate the launch of the new business and are gifting a superb hamper, full of fantastic goodies kindly supplied by partners.

The list of prizes is extensive:

-A Parklife campers Hoody

-Campervan Cookie Co – Parklife campers branded cookies

-Parklife campers Playing cards – Print from your sofa

-Parklife campers Tea-towel (Cots2tots) @vanlife_merch_uk

-X 2 Cool Camping books; Almost Wild & A Gourmet cookbook

-Advanture Magazine – A magazine for the Vanlife Culture

-Cross Keys Meal voucher £50

-A selection of wonderful outdoor children’s books - Heidi Thomas at Usborne Books

-Lisa Jeffries - Family Portrait Photo shoot - Choose a beautiful outdoor location(10X8 and two 5X7 photos of choice)

-Natter & Nibble Platter

-House of Dough

-GGGValeting Wash, Wax and dry

-Concrete Cow Brewery

-Swetwipes

-MK love 2 Shop voucher £20

-TKC Outdoor Toys

The vans are already getting booked out, and they are not even here yet!

To enter the competition all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is, follow Parklife Campers on Instagram @parklifecampers. Then tag three friends in a comment explaining why you think you should win.

Hurry the competition finishes at the end of June!