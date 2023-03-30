Milton Keynes cyclists invited to take on 30 Mile Challenge to mark charity's milestone birthday

The Parks Trust is launching the 30 Mile Challenge – a route around the city’s beauty spots - to mark the closing months of its 30th birthday year.

The challenge is designed for a single ride, making it ideal for confident cyclists in search of a new adventure. Less experienced riders can complete the route in stages over time.

The route aims to provides a seamless ride around the city, made possible by the linear system of parks connecting whole of Milton Keynes.

The route is designed to take in some of the city's beautiful areas.

It begins with a circuit of Milton Keynes' most popular park, Willen Lake before continuing south into the beautiful Ouzel Valley Park to the wide-open vistas of Caldecotte Lake.

From there, it’s onwards to Furzton Lake, then north into Loughton Valley Park before passing the city's famous Concrete Cows at just over the halfway point. To boost riders towards the finish line, they can enjoy the surroundings and rich biodiversity of Ouse Valley Park.

The route also passes through the recently restored gardens and ponds of Great Linford Manor Park before arriving in Campbell Park. The hardest ascent is left until last, heading up towards the Light Pyramid for what is arguably the city's best viewing point. After that, it’s a joyous downhill cruise back to the starting point at Willen Lake.

Trust Operations Manager James Cairncross devised the route and is a keen cyclist. He said: “We hope people from near and far enjoy our new cycle challenge. It’s a great way to keep fit and visit 18 of the most beautiful parks in Milton Keynes. Three-quarters of the route is through land managed by The Parks Trust so it is a really fitting way to celebrate our 30th anniversary, and for our residents and visitors to appreciate just how green our city is.”

Established in 1992, the charity cares for over 6,000 acres of green space in Milton Keynes including river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, parks and landscaped areas along the city’s grid roads.