Milton Keynes leaders to celebrate bike month with communal ride and ceremony today

To celebrate the end of bike month, Milton Keynes leaders will come together today (July 1), to toast those who cycled the furthest.

In June Citizens:mk members clocked up over 10,000 miles on their bikes in just 30 days, while Milton Keynes secondary schools managed nearly 5,000 miles.

At 5pm at Station Square this evening the Mayor’s Bike Month Awards winners will be announced by Milton Keynes Mayor, Councillor Mohammed Khan.

photo from Citizens:mk

To celebrate the excellent efforts of these riders, Milton Keynes Council leader Peter Marland, Reverend Tim Norwood, MK area dean, and Tony Nelson, headteacher of The Hazeley Academy, will speak at the ceremony.

Following speeches and the awards ceremony, event guests will be invited to complete a 30-minute bike ride around Campbell Park.

Running all year, Citizens:mk has organised a cycling club every Thursday at 5pm going from Station Square to Campbell Park Viewpoint and back. The road cycling club has also ran a 'dr bike service. Allowing cyclists to get free advice and basic repairs from Cycle Saviours, every week at 4pm on Thursday.

During bike month, Councilor Alex Walker commented on the campaign, saying : “MK still isn’t cycling enough. It’s such a great way to exercise and the cleanest way to travel to work. I myself am guilty of jumping in the car when I could do a journey on a bike.

"We all need to start taking this more seriously and I congratulate the team at Citizens:mk for this campaign to kickstart a renewed effort to boost cycling in the city.”