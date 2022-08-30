Milton Keynes Marathon is moving and will have a new start and finish

Milton Keynes Marathon is moving to Campbell Park and will have a new start and finish away from stadium:mk next year.

Andy Hully, race director and founder, said: “Stadiummk has been a great home to the event for 10 years, however, we are now ready to create more of a festival feel and finishing right next to the Campbell Park amphitheatre will mean that our runners will be able to experience a great festival style atmosphere when they finish.

" This will include tasty street food, a bar, and a line-up of top entertainment on the stage, hosted by MKFM.Julie Dawes, Campbell Park events and community engagement manager, added: “As a proud long-term supporter of the Milton Keynes Marathon, we are very pleased that runners will get to start and finish from Campbell Park in 2023.

"The Milton Keynes Marathon is the perfect opportunity to run through our fantastic network of parks and green spaces, and we look forward to seeing lots of runners enjoying how green our city is.” Andy added: “Excellent parking facilities, a good range of local hotel options, and a mainline train station within walking distance all add to the appeal of Campbell Park as our venue.”“We’re blessed with a tremendous amount of natural beauty in Milton Keynes, and we’re also lucky to have a world-class system of cycle paths known as redways.

"We have taken advantage of those factors to show off our green city, giving our runners a course that is scenic, interesting, inspiring, fun to run, fast, and excitingly different from other marathons. It is also much flatter and with fewer underpasses. The routes will mostly include lovely green spaces as well as some of the beautiful original villages.

"The marathon will be a 2-lap route meaning more support and entertainment on the route. The ever popular and aptly named Rocket 5K will become a looped course, removing the need to book a return coach ticket.”The event has raised millions through its charity focus and is pleased that GoFundMe has joined us as our headline sponsor.”

The Milton Keynes Marathon Weekend 2023 has been set for April 30-May 1.