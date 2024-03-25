Milton Keynes Mayor runs half marathon in aid of Harry’s Rainbow​​​​​​​ charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor of Milton Keynes has completed his first half marathon in support of local charity Harry’s Rainbow.

Mayor Mick Legg took part in the event on March 17 to raise money for Harry’s Rainbow which supports bereaved children.

The Mayor proudly completed his 13.1 mile run in around 2 hours 30 minutes alongside charity chief executive Odette Mould, after six months of training.

Harry’s Rainbow have been supporting bereaved children in Milton Keynes since 2011 and aims to give bereaved children a brighter tomorrow by providing range of bereavement support services

such as support groups, activities, trips, and short breaks, as well as key information and guidance through its social networking sites, website and podcast.

A total of 87 runners took part in the even with the team raising £15,000.

Councillor Mick Legg, said: “I’m feeling very proud and blown away after running my first half marathon in support of our wonderful charity. It was great to see such a huge turnout with over 87 runners taking part in the event and training for six months. Harry’s Rainbow is a fantastic charity.”

Odette Mould, said: “There are so many people we want to thank for either taking part or supporting us throughout, including the Mayor of Milton Keynes, who I feel has gone above and beyond by running a half marathon to show his belief in our cause.