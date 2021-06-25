Milton Keynes organisers announce new activities after postponing 60th anniversary carnival for a second year

Once again, there will be no Newport Pagnell Carnival Festival this summer, organisers postponed the event due to pandemic related complications.

Last year, was supposed to be the 60th anniversary of one of the oldest festivals around, but coronavirus restrictions halted proceedings.

This year, instead of organising a large scale parade through Newport Pagnell and onto Riverside Meadow, a treasure hunt has been arranged.

Newport Pagnell Carnival organisers (pre-pandemic)

Organisers are promising to keep the 'carnival spirit' alive by encouraging families to take part in a Newport Pagnell treasure hunt. The people behind the two-day festival have teamed up with local businesses to hide prizes in stores across the town.

The hunt costs £5 per family, participants are sent a pack via email or post to guide them around Newport Pagnell, explorers also get a complementary duck. To find out more about the treasure guide you can email the team at [email protected]

Another postponement feature is a carnival guide, on the Newport Carnival Facebook page is a feature on how to best make your own event from home.

A spokesperson for the event also advises that next weekend on July 3, Carni Croc, the event mascot will be 'spreading carnival love' around Newport Pagnell.