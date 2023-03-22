Milton Keynes charity The Parks Trust is springing into action with a fun-packed programme of outdoor activities this Easter. From pond dipping and litter-picking to hedgehog spotting and Easter crafts, there’s something for everyone, old or young, to enjoy in their local park over the Easter holiday.

From Saturday 1 to Sunday 16 April:

Families can enjoy a free Easter Egg Trail at Caldecotte Brook. Suitable for all ages, simply show up to follow the clues, solve the puzzles and locate hidden Easter eggs on this self-guided trail around the park. Start at Caldecotte Brook, Britten Grove, Old Farm Park.

Pond-dipping is among the many activities families can enjoy in Milton Keynes parks over Easter.

Monday 3 April

Families with children from seven to 12 can learn all about Hedgehog Surveying Workshop at Howe Park Wood. Create a hedgehog survey tunnel, find out about MK Hogwatch and learn how to encourage hedgehogs into the garden. Various times. Booking essential. £5 for one adult and two children.

Get stuck in at a community litter pick at Campbell Park and help improve the environment and remove hazards for wildlife.

Tuesday April 4 and 11, Wednesday April 5 and 12, and Thursday April 6 and 13

Residents are welcome to join Howe Park Wood’s free Open Mornings and Pond Dipping based around the theme of water and wetlands. Visitors can view pond creatures under microscopes, take part in a free self-guided trail through the ancient woodland and learn about water safety.

Wednesday April 5

Ouzel Valley Park is hosting a free Easter Eggstravaganza including crafts, activities and an Easter trail. The Easter Bunny is expected to put in a guest appearance too!

Saturday April 8

Families are invited to Stories in the Park at Great Linford Manor Park.

Hosted outside in the stunning setting of the newly-restored park, a professional storyteller will delight with her seasonal Spring tales! Booking is essential. £5 for up to four people.

Tuesday April 11

From 11am to 1pm, 5 Ways Cafe at St Andrew's Church in Great Linford Manor Park is hosting a dementia-friendly community café. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a cuppa and a chat, and there is an opportunity to join an accessible guided walk around Great Linford Manor Park and the village.

Wednesday April 12

Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve is hosting a Freshwater Exploration Workshop.

For over 18s, this will present a look at the elusive lives of British freshwater creatures. With talks from experts and a chance to participate in hands-on activities, guests can get up close and personal with some freshwater invertebrates. It’s £5 per person and booking is essential.

Friday April 14

All ages are invited to enjoy a free stroll around the stunning landscape of Great Linford Manor Park. Visitors can browse some of the park’s new and restored features – from fun, playable sculptures and ornate new seating to the much-loved veteran lime tree and delightful ponds.

