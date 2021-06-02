Milton Keynes Top Pet champion 2021 revealed

The votes are in and the MK Citizen can confirm the winner of this year's Top Pet competition.

Balor, the two-year-old, Dogue De Bordeaux, was crowned Milton Keynes cutest pet for 2021.

Balor won over readers, who saw the dog in full flow, racing towards his owner. The slow-motion video submitted, captured just what a specimen he is.

Balor, Milton Keynes Top Pet 2021

The dog lives with owner, Aimee Jane Goodenough. Aimee explained her delight at owning Milton Keynes' top pet. She said: "Well we've just moved house so the voucher will be used to spoil balor (he already is extremely spoilt!) Balor loves playing with tennis balls, so I'm sure he will be getting loads of them.

"We're extremely over the moon that we have won. Balor has changed both mine and my partner's lives for the better. He definitely is one in a million!"

The tremendous canine outscored nine other shortlisted pets, in the competition voting race last week.

You can see Balor in action, and catch up or rewatch, all 10 entries in the video above.

Balor on the beach with owner Aimee Jane Goodenough