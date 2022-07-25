Milton Keynes town to host The Bletchley Big Street Eat on Saturday

Free to attend, the event will celebrate the diversity and culture of local communities, as well as the High Street with an array of local food vendors, businesses, artists, musicians, charities and community groups all attending.

There will be entertainment all day with a main stage area, an introducing stage area, a pop up art gallery, street performers, community stalls and more than 25 different types of delicious cuisine available to sample.

Working with local music promoters, the Bletchley Big Street Eat will also host a diverse line-up performing throughout the day that includes Desi Dancers alongside a magical mechanical Elephant, a chance to experience and try out acrobatics, a Mini Holi Festival of Colour as well as the presentation of the Town Council’s Pride of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Community Awards.

Don't miss the Big Street Eat in Bletchley this Saturday

The running order for the Main Stage features:

12.10 - Tanaka Siziba12.30 - BK & Kazz13.00 - Desi Nachi performance + workshop13.30 - BK & Kazz14.00 - Desi Nach performance14.30 - Romanian Band and Dancers15.00 - 10 minute pause for Elephant performance + Desi Nach15.10 - Herlihy-Burgoine School of Irish Dancing15.30 - Cross Roots Band16.00 - Community Awards Presentation16.20 - Nigerian Fuji Band17.30 - Beato Burrito18.15 - Francis first set19.00 - Break (with music playing)19.15 - Francis second set + Mini-Festival of Colour