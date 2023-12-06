Milton Keynes' two-day Reggae Land festival announces more names among iconic line-up

Visitors can expect to see over 100 artists at the event

Milton Keynes’ two-day Reggae Land festival has revealed more names for its 2024 summer line up.

The family-friendly event will take place at its supersized new home of The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 3 and 4, with over 100 artists, and more than 50 food traders.

Burning Spear and Tarrus Riley are the latest names to be announced among the line-up which includes reggae icons past, present and future, as well as UB40 Ft Ali Campbell and Morgan Heritage.

Winston Rodney OD, better known by the stage name Burning Spear, is a Jamaican roots and reggae singer-songwriter, vocalist and musician while New York born, Jamaica raised Tarrus Riley, has won countless awards for his chart topping music. Festival-goers can also enjoy a Reggae flea market, a fairground and a Caribbean Food Village as well as plenty of tipples.