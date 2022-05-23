New cycle parking Streetpods being installed in Milton Keynes to encourage people to get on their bikes

The new free-to-use ‘Streetpod’, located behind the former Gap store at Midummer Place is now in service and ready to provide ‘diamond-rated’ bike safety for cyclists.

Each pod can hold two bikes in a ’high-low’ design to avoid handlebar clashes. Each front wheel fits neatly into a secure shell made from recycled materials that contains a ring of reinforced solid steel, and the back wheel and frame can be additionally secured though the steel ring using the cyclist’s own D-lock.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place, said she welcomed the new facility and hopes it will encourage more people to cycle to the shopping centre.

New cycle parking Streetpods have been installed at Midsummer Place shopping centre

She added: “Milton Keynes has been designed to provide people with easy access to each part of Milton Keynes by bike and I hope with additional cycle safety, more people will choose the cycle.”

Milton Keynes Council set aside £60,000 to install 87 ‘Streetpods’ which are designed to give maximum security bike storage in public spaces. They are resistant to prolonged attacks and as such are recommended by UK police.