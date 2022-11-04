Enjoy a spa break with friends (photo: alan caishan on Unsplash)

Travel PR offers a range of great spa breaks.

Try the Five-star Seaham Hall Partners with Cold Water Therapy Specialist to Bring the Wim Hof Method to its Serenity Spa This Winter – from £155 pp.

Next date is December 11. To book, visit www.seaham-hall.co.uk website.

Geothermal well-being with natural hot springs in Tuscany

Glow from the inside out – from £230 pn at Ashdown Park Hotel.

The stress of day-to-day life catches up with all of us. National Spa Week is the perfect excuse to finally arrange that getaway with the girls, escape with a loved one, or simply sink into serenity with a treatment for one.

Stay from £230 per night (based on two sharing) and enjoy a ten per cent discount when booking any spa treatment during the week (Monday-Thursday). Visit www.ashdownpark.com or call 01342 824988.

Luxury seaside spa escape in Pembrokeshire – St Brides Hotel from £132 pppn.

Advertisement

Spa break prices start from £265 per room per night (two sharing). The Perfect Package is £85 pp. Contact St Brides Spa Hotel and Visit Pembrokeshire www.visitpembrokeshire.com.

“Out of office” this National Spa Week – from £250 pp with Pride of Britain hotels.

Price from £250 pp (two sharing). To book, visit www.prideofbritainhotels.com or call 0800 089 3929.

There are also European spa breaks. Sami-inspired therapy and canine capability in Swedish Lapland – from £1,710 pp with Sunvil.

Advertisement

Call the specialist travel association AITO member Sunvil on 020 8758 4722 or visit www.sunvil.co.uk website.

Geothermal well-being with natural hot springs in Tuscany – from £168 pn with Yescapa.

Visit www.yescapa.co.uk for more.

The hiker’s choice of spa – The Faroe Islands from £120 pp.

Advertisement

Return flights from Edinburgh cost from £200 pp with Atlantic Airways. See AITO member Visit Faroe Islands www.visitfaroeislands.com website for more.

If you want to travel further afield nourish mind and body in a tropical ‘Blue Zone’ – Japan from £422 pppn with Hoshino Resorts.

Stay overnight from 136,000 Japanese Yen (JPY) per night/approximately. £843 (68,000 JPY/£422 pp) for a double, room only (rates may vary according to season). Visit hoshinoya.com/okinawa/en for more.

In other news experts at Hitched.co.uk have taken a look at the spa-going preferences of nearly-weds and brides-to-be across the UK.

Advertisement

In a survey of community members currently planning a wedding**, it was uncovered that half of nearly-weds (49 per cent) would rather go to the spa with their friends as this would be more fun for them, than if they went with their partners (43 per cent), or by themselves (eight per cent).

Additionally, more than half (54 per cent) of respondents also said that they would be happy to have their hen or sten party at a spa, with more than a third saying they prefer to spend the night when they go to the spa, to make use of all the experiences on offer.