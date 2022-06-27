Picture gallery: Food and Craft Market returns to Milton Keynes town by popular demand

A great turnout enjoyed the atmosphere and huge variety of food stalls on offer to tempt the tastebuds. Local businesses were represented among the 30 stalls including The Indian Orchard, Silver Fox Emporium and Bone Appetite.

The event, held in Stanier Square, was organised by Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council following positive feedback after the first food and craft market held in March, with further events planned for the future.

A spokesman said: “The town council is very pleased to announce that a Food and Craft Market will now take place quarterly with another Food and Craft Market taking place on Saturday, September 24, and the final market of the year taking place during the festive period.

“Hosting these markets, alongside the town council’s upcoming events such as the Bletchley Big Street Eat in July, is part of a larger initiative to promote and support our town centre and to give the local community amazing events to enjoy. We also wish to thank Milton Keynes Council for their contribution towards funding these events.”

> Also back at the weekend was MK FoodBank’s Big Doorstep Give collection with many people generously contributing much needed food items for MK Food Bank which are vital at this time. A big thank you also went out to Iglesia ni Christo (Church of Christ) for their generous Food Bank donation which was received at Spotlight yesterday.

Photographs by Jane Russell

1. Bletchley Food and Craft Market is to become a regular event due to popular demand Up to 30 stalls offered a huge range of foods and crafts Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. Bletchley Food and Craft Market is to become a regular event Cup cakes were the order of the day at Bletchley Food and Craft Market Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3. Bletchley Food and Craft Market is to become a regular feature on the town calendar A great selection of hot and cold beverages were available Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4. Bletchley food craft market Youngsters enjoying a treat or two at the at Bletchley Food and Craft Market Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales