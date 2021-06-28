Picture gallery: Over 1,000 people complete Milton Keynes half marathon

This weekend, 1,072 runners powered through to complete the Milton Keynes half marathon course.

Starting and finishing by Stadium MK, plenty showcased their post-lockdown running abilities completing the 13.1-mile course.

Steven Tuttle won the race clocking in a staggering 1:15:10 time, his average speed was 10.46 miles per hour and his average mile pace was 5:44 minutes per mile. Tuttle was representing Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club.

Richard Sales of the C-SQUAD, running club in Cambridge, came in second clocking an impressive 1:15:34 time.

We sent our photographer Jane Russell along to capture: the serious club runners, the newfound lockdown fitness junkies and the fancy dress enthusiasts in action.

Relive Saturday's (June 26) race by clicking through our picture gallery below.

1. Sprinting star Milton Keynes' very own running superstar.

2. Running in pink You've got to be good when you run in bright colours.

3. Staying hydrated photo: Jane Russell

4. Lederhosen Hopefully he washes his outfit before Oktoberfest.