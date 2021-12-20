PICTURE GALLERY: Santa Dash for seasonal Milton Keynes Willen Hospice fundraiser

Dozens of Santas turned out for the annual Willen Hospice charity Santa Dash on Sunday (19/12)

Wannabe Santas brought some festive magic to the annual Willen Hospice Santa Dash yesterday. (19/12)

Santas left behind their busy schedule at the North Pole to turn out in force with the festive fundraiser setting off at 10am on a course around the Hospice on Willen Lake North.

The Hospice Santa Dash is one of Milton Keynes’ biggest festive charity events, and makes for a fun event with the sight of dozens of Santas running, walking, or jogging the 2km route. Some even brought along their canine friends to act as pace makers!

Willen Hospice needs to raise around £9 every minute of the year from the local community to continue to provide their specialist end-of-life care in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

Organisers were delighted with the response with thanks going to all who took part, along with supporters who turned out to cheer on the Santas and to all those who donated.

Our photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the action.

