Pictures: Canine capers as Milton Keynes welcomes return of Big Doogie Do event

The event, billed as the ultimate weekender for furry friends made a welcome return with a packed schedule of events to entertain four-legged friends and their owners too.

The Big Doggie Do, in its 12th year, featured two days of dog shows, amazing displays of animal talent and exciting entertainment.

This year’s event also featured specialist stalls plus fun activities such as K9 Aquasport and have-a-go-agility classes.

It also featured the K9 Quackers Duck & Sheepdog Display, Paws For Thought Dog Display Team and Fun Dog Show.

A spokesman for The Parks Trust, said: “The Big Doggie Do was back with a bark! We were thrilled to offer a packed programme of activities and extended line up of vendors. We were delighted to welcome a big crowd with their tail wagging dogs at Willen Lake.”

Photographs by Jane Russell

