Quakers hold silent vigil in Milton Keynes in protest over climate change
The Quakers in Milton Keynes held a silent vigil in CMK on Saturday, to protest against climate change. (18/11)
A spokesperson for the Quakers Meeting Group said: “The climate crisis affects us all, but it does not affect us all equally. Wealthy people and countries are cushioned from the worst impacts of climate breakdown, at least for now; the poorest, who have done the least to cause the crisis, are hardest hit. Quakers believe that rich nations must do the most to tackle the crisis, that not only must governments cut greenhouse gas emissions, but build more just economies – locally, nationally and globally."
Milton Keynes Quakers, established in the early 1970s, are involved in a range of social actions from campaigning for social justice in MK to supporting the food bank and homelessness charities. The group also founded the charity Peaceworks Zimbabwe, providing services and support to refugees through MK’s Sanctuary Hosting scheme