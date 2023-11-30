Quakers hold silent vigil in Milton Keynes in protest over climate change

A spokesperson for the Quakers Meeting Group said: “The climate crisis affects us all, but it does not affect us all equally. Wealthy people and countries are cushioned from the worst impacts of climate breakdown, at least for now; the poorest, who have done the least to cause the crisis, are hardest hit. Quakers believe that rich nations must do the most to tackle the crisis, that not only must governments cut greenhouse gas emissions, but build more just economies – locally, nationally and globally."