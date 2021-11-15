Rag 'n' Bone Man stops off at Milton Keynes on his UK summer 2022 tour

Rag ’n’ Bone Man is coming to Milton Keynes as part of a huge UK summer 2022 tour. The three-times BRIT award-winner will take to the stage with his band at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes on Saturday, July 16.

Rory Graham, aka Rag ’n’ Bone man, will bring his impressive repertoire of hits to the beautiful surroundings of Campbell Park. This follows this summer’s Revive Live tour which saw him hit the road alongside the likes of Tom Jones and Sam Fender in support of grass roots venues, followed by his own sold-out UK tour through October and November 2021.

Rag ’n’ Bone man said: “We all missed out on live music last summer so I’m looking forward to making up for lost time with a big summer show next year. I can’t wait to get on stage, so get ready Milton Keynes. It’s going to be huge.”

Rag 'n' Bone Man brings his tour to Milton Keynes' Campbell Park next summer

Rag ’n’ Bone man crashed on to the music scene with his 2018 multi-platinum selling album ‘Human’ winning ‘British Breakthrough Act’ and ‘Critic’s Choice Award’ at the BRITS, as well as ‘Best British Single’ for title track ‘Human’. The album was an international hit, and the hugely talented artist has been in constant demand ever since, with sell-out tours and headline festival appearances across the world.

Rory linked up with superstar producer Calvin Harris for the double platinum selling, global smash, ‘Giant’ which is sure to be a sing-along favourite at Milton Keynes Showground. His enduring appeal was underlined with the release of his new album ‘Life By Misadventure’, released in May this year, which became the fastest-selling album by a solo artist in 2021 so far. It debuted at number 1 and was preceded by two massive singles ‘All You Ever Wanted’ and ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ - a duet with US singing star, Pink.

With his distinctive baritone voice and magnetic stage presence there are few performers who can captivate a crowd quite like Rag ’n’ Bone Man. His star continues to rise and fans from Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas should look forward to a show to remember from this world-class talent.