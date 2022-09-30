Sam Ryder to headline free spectacular to celebrate Milton Keynes’city status

Singer song-writing social media sensation and Eurovision star Sam Ryder has bee announced as the headline performer at a free event celebrating Milton Keynes becoming a city.

The vent on Saturday, October 8, will be the grand finale to this year’s City of Codes & Light Festival organised by Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC).

Sam Ryder stunned global audiences in May with the anthem Space Man to earn the UK our best Eurovision result for 20 years. He’ll be wowing the crowds at 10pm on the Station Square music stage, showcasing music from his new album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man, to be released on November 18, as well as tracks loved by his incredible 13 million Tik Tok followers.

Sam’s performance will be followed by a fantastic laser show before the event ends at 11pm.

Milton Keynes Council has teamed up with MKIAC to present the event from 6pm on Saturday, October 8, featuring free live music, dazzling performances, and a brilliant light display to celebrate being warded city status as part of the the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

There will also be live performances at Station Square including thrilling music from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Ibiza Orchestra, and a laser show at 8.50pm and 10.45pm.

The Square will also be home to food and coffee trucks serving tasty treats from 6pm.

Elsewhere a stunning free and family-friendly digital light parade, led by renowned street theatre companies Cirque Bijou and Worldbeaters, will set off from the Church of Christ the Cornerstone at 7pm, arriving in Station Square at 8.30pm.

A giant light projection called ‘Radiance’ will also transform the exterior of the church from 7.15pm-8pm.

Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council, said: “This spectacular parade and light show will be an opportunity for everyone to unite in celebration of our becoming a city, and to enjoy a brilliant evening of free music and entertainment. The MKIAC have staged fantastic events in previous years, and we are working with them to create an even bigger festival finale as a special way to remember this historic year.”

