Sausage and cider festival coming to Milton Keynes this summer

On Sunday August 29 sausages and cider will be on offer aplenty at Campbell Park.

For the Bank Holiday weekend which often marks the end of the summer, Sausage and Cider Festival is returning to Milton Keynes

Event organisers are promising a huge variety of sausages and unique craft ciders and beers. Non-cider drinkers can choose visit gin or prosecco bars instead, soft drinks are also available.

Campbell Park

Beyond the food and drink, guests will enjoy music from live bands and DJ sets.

A spokesperson for the event advised that only a limited amount of tickets are left for the festival.

Marketing manager, Tom Cullen said: "“We are delighted that after a very difficult 18 months for all, we can bring this amazing event to Milton Keynes. The Sausage and Cider festival will be a great way to start the summer and we are even more excited to have the great selection of sausages and cider available.

"Tickets are still available now but are limited so head to sausageandciderfest.co.uk to secure yours. We hope this event can bring a much-needed boost to the economy and the local area.”