Still time to win this Milton Keynes camper van business' competition bundle

Milton Keynes-based business Parklife Campers is running a social media competition to celebrate the launch of its new camper vans.

There's still time to enter before the competition closes next week.

The latest vehicles available with the Parklife team are two brand new, VW T6’1 California Oceans.

Parklife Campers team

The finishing touches are being added to the vans to personalise them and enhance the customer's experience, these vehicles are available for hire in both the UK and Europe.

The vans named ‘Buddy & ‘Hey Jude’ will be wrapped up in bespoke two-tone colours by Will at Artbox.

In collaboration with business partners Parklife Campers is providing the following prizes:

-A Parklife campers Hoody

Parklife Campers

-Campervan Cookie Co – Parklife campers branded cookies

-Parklife campers Playing cards – Print from your sofa

-Parklife campers Tea-towel (Cots2tots) @vanlife_merch_uk

-X 2 Cool Camping books; Almost Wild & A Gourmet cookbook

Parklife Campers

-Advanture Magazine – A magazine for the Vanlife Culture

-Cross Keys Meal voucher £50

-A selection of wonderful outdoor children’s books - Heidi Thomas at Usborne Books

-Lisa Jeffries - Family Portrait Photo shoot - Choose a beautiful outdoor location(10X8 and two 5X7 photos of choice)

A peek inside the van

-Natter & Nibble Platter

-House of Dough

-GGGValeting Wash, Wax and dry

-Concrete Cow Brewery

-Swetwipes

-MK Local Hub voucher £20

-TKC Outdoor Toys

To enter the competition all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is, follow Parklife Campers on Instagram @parklifecampers. Then tag three friends in a comment explaining why you think you should win.

Hurry the competition finishes at the end of June!

The Parklife Campers team welcome any calls relating to either the business or competition.