Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Milton Keynes are set for a steady rise in temperatures this week, rising to 17C on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday morning begins with mild and sunny climes, starting off at 10C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A band of showers is set to travel eastwards in the afternoon, passing over Milton Keynes from around 1pm to 5pm.

A band of showers is set to travel eastwards and will reach Milton Keynes at around 1pm

Unlike many other parts of the south, Milton Keynes has no flood warnings in place and has avoided the harshest effects of Tuesday’s downpour. The nearest flood alerts this afternoon are at Shipton Lee and Thame in Buckinghamshire.

Climes will be steady at around 12C overnight but will gradually increase on Thursday, reaching a peak of around 17C in the mid-afternoon with no showers expected during the day.

The Met Office states: ‘Tonight will remain breezy and overcast through the evening and overnight with continued outbreaks of generally light rain but conditions becoming gradually drier by dawn. It will be mild with a minimum temperature of 11C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘It will be largely dry on Thursday with winds easing and some bright spells giving a warm feel. Some outbreaks of rain possible into the evening and overnight.’

No flood warnings are in place for Milton Keynes, unlike many other parts of southern England

‘The outlook for Friday to Saturday is generally breezy but bright and largely dry throughout, with just the chance of showers at times.’