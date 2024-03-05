The Southeast is the worst for hay fever sufferers ahead of the UK's early pollen bomb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK is potentially set to expect an 'early pollen bomb', with pollen counts increasing.

Brand new research released by NoDeposit365.co.uk reveals the UK’s pollen hotspots for 2024.

Research conducted by the experts at NoDeposit365.co.uk analyses a study from Worcester University to reveal the average pollen catch across British regions. These figures are based on the average pollen count across spring for spring seasoned pollens.

The data reveals that the Southeast is the worst for hay fever sufferers, with a total pollen integral of 14,131 across the 92-day spring period (March-June) and an average daily pollen count of 153.60.

The second highest region is East Midlands, with a total pollen integral of 12,026 and an average daily pollen count of 130.72.

In third place is the West Midlands, with a total count of 6,403 and an average daily count of 69.60.

Whilst Northern Ireland has the lowest pollen count of only 1,225 across spring, with a daily average of 13.32.

Rank | Region | Total Pollen Integral | Average daily pollen count (Mar-Jun 92 days)

1 | South East | 14,131 | 153.60

2 | East Midlands | 12,026 | 130.72

3 | West Midlands | 6,403 | 69.60

4 | Wales | 5,262 | 57.20

5 | East | 4,923 | 53.51

6 | North East | 3,976 | 43.22

7 | North West | 3,610 | 39.24

8 | South Central | 3,135 | 34.08

9 | South West | 2,351 | 25.55

10 | Scotland | 2,295 | 24.95

11 | Northern Ireland | 1,225 | 13.32

* Pollen counts are measured per cubic metre

A spokesperson for NoDeposit365.co.uk commented on the findings:

“This spring residents across the southeast are likely to suffer most from symptoms of hay fever and asthma.

“Due to the southeast being heavily populated, urban pollution from diesel fumes tends to supercharge pollen particles, making them even more allergenic.

“The southeast has been known to have the most problem plants. Hazel is the most widespread, whilst Surrey is a birch hotspot.

“Meanwhile Northern Ireland is the region with the least amount of pollen. Currently, the forecast for cities including Derry has very low to no pollen.

“Approximately 20 per cent of UK residents are hay fever sufferers, according to NHS data. It is extremely common for people to experience symptoms around this time of year, including eczema flare-ups, itchy eyes and runny noses.

“Whilst taking over-the-counter antihistamines daily can help to reduce allergy symptoms, if you suffer badly, it is also recommended to try and minimise general exposure to pollen.”

Below, experts at NoDeposit365.co.uk share 11 ways to minimise pollen exposure: