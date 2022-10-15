Ariana Grande Ariana Grande has the most influential style in the world according to new survey (photo: Getty Images)

The study conducted by fabric experts Dalston Mill Fabrics analysed Google search data for various style related terms for over 200 famous women around the world to establish who has the most influential style.

Singer and actress Ariana Grande took the top spot with an average of 59,150 searches being made each month around the world for terms related to her style.

The woman with the second most influential style is supermodel Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner receives an average of 57,190 monthly searches for terms related to her style with the most popular term being ‘Kendall Jenner style’ which receives an average of 13,000 monthly searches globally.

Second most influential style icon accordin g to survey is supermodel Kendall Jenner (photo: Getty Images)

Billie Eilish ranks third with 52,300 average monthly searches being made globally for her fashion.

In fourth place is the newly appointed Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. The Princess has 41,800 average monthly searches made globally for her fashion.

With 33,800 global searches a month and in fifth place is Kim Kardashian. The reality television turned fashion magnate has an average of 10,000 global searches made each month for her outfits and 4,900 for her style.

The woman with the sixth most influential style in the world is model and influencer, Hailey Bieber with 32,220 monthly global searches for her style.

Third in the style icon stakes is Billie Eilish (photo: Getty Images)

Another member of the Kardashian and Jenner family has an entry in the top ten, with Kylie Jenner ranking seventh. The billionaire influencer has 31,200 monthly global searches being made for terms related to her style, including searches for her ‘outfits’ alone gaining 13,000 monthly average searches.

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna has the eighth most influential style in the world.

Bella Hadid has the ninth most influential style with 27,500 monthly global searches for her fashion. When broken down, the search term ‘Bella Hadid street style’ is Googled 11,000 times each month on average, as well as the term ‘Bella Hadid outfits’ being Googled 7,500 times.

Rounding out the top ten is the late Princess of Wales, Princess Diana. Despite her death in 1997, Princess Diana’s style is still one of the most sought after around the world. There are 26,030 searches for Princess Diana’s style each month around the world, in particular the search term ‘Princess Diana fashion’ is Googled 7,000 times each month globally.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has 41,800 average monthly searches made globally for her fashion (photo: Getty Images)

Other names that have the most influential style in the world are Audrey Hepburn that ranks 11th with 25,050 monthly global searches for her style, singer Selena Gomez who ranks 12th with 24,300 monthly global searches and Meghan Markle, who’s style is searched 23,880 times, putting her in 13th place.

A spokesperson for Dalston Mill Fabrics commented on the study said: “In a world where the fashion industry becomes more and more reliant on social media and influence, this study offers a fascinating insight into the women that have the most enviable style.

Names such as Princess Diana and Audrey Hepburn also highlight the styles that stand the test of time alongside the current trending styles that are typically worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Zendaya.”