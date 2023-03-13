Youth charity launches £1.4m campaign to create state-of-the-art inclusive adventure centre in Milton Keynes

A £1.4 million campaign to change the lives of thousands of young people with a new accessible, state-of-the-art outdoor adventure education centre in Milton Keynes has been launched this week.

The campaign, launched by Action4Youth, will transform the existing Caldecotte Xperience.

The charity’s president, Countess Howe, said: “This exciting and vital regional project will open up the exceptional Caldecotte Xperience to many more young people by increasing accessibility across the whole site. It will give opportunity for all to taste adventure and experience the transformational qualities which participation affords.”

Young people develop life-changing confidence and courage at the Caldecotte Xperience through adventure and outdoor education

The centre, on a site adjacent to the 70-acre Caldecotte Lake, currently enables more than 12,000 people aged from three-24 to experience outdoor and adventure education.

Charity chief executive, Jenifer Cameron, added: “Outdoor and adventure education is immensely stimulating for children of all abilities.

“With the changes we are bringing to the centre buildings we will be able to provide fully accessible, practical and comfortable facilities for more young people, all year round, particularly for those with special needs who benefit so much from their visits to TCX.”

Plans have been drawn up by Milton Keynes firm Benchmark Architects, to repurpose the existing 30-year-old building creating state-of-the-art facilities to maximise use of the space.

New features will include:

> Wide, welcoming, easily to navigate spaces with wheelchair accessible corridors

> Multi-functional spaces

> Fully accessible toilet, shower and changing areas

> Drying and boot room - essential given the range of watersports on offer at TCX

> Improved kitchen and catering areas

> Open plan office space enabling accessible job opportunities.

Lady Howe added: “The existing building is simply no longer fit for purpose and cannot adequately support the diverse needs of many of the vulnerable children and young people who could benefit so much from accessing the many programmes on offer. I am wholeheartedly behind this project and

know that Action4Youth really does give life skills, developing that inner resilience and confidence which helps young people cope with whatever life throws at them.”